Drake Maye confirms shoulder injury update with Patriots

Drake Maye has finally addressed one of the biggest concerns surrounding the Patriots ahead of the 2026 season.

Drake Maye is continuing his preparation for the 2026 NFL season, but one of the biggest questions surrounding the New England Patriots has been the health of his right shoulder.

Maye suffered the right shoulder injury during the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos, and many believe it played a role in New England’s Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite those concerns, Maye delivered encouraging news during a recent appearance with Kay Adams, giving Patriots fans confidence that he will be ready when the regular season begins.

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Drake Maye says his shoulder is fully healthy

Drake Maye was asked by Adams about his recovery and did not hesitate to reassure fans that everything’s fine ahead of the 2026 NFL season. “My shoulder is feeling great.”

The Patriots quarterback acknowledged that last season’s ending was disappointing but made it clear that he is entering the new campaign fully healthy and ready to lead the offense.

His recovery is especially important because the Pats believe they have assembled another roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl, highlighted by the arrival of A.J. Brown to strengthen the offense.

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The biggest challenge may not be the roster itself, but a brutal 2026 schedule that many analysts believe will determine whether the Patriots are genuine contenders. For now, however, the most encouraging news for New England is simple: Drake Maye is healthy and ready to go.