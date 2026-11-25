U2's appearance is adding a different dimension to the Packers vs. Rams showdown, turning the NFL's Thanksgiving Eve game into a must-watch event. The band's performance schedule is now a key detail for fans tuning in.

The NFL is breaking new ground with its first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, and the Packers vs. Rams matchup comes with a major musical attraction. U2 will take center stage at SoFi Stadium, giving the holiday showdown a rock-and-roll dimension.

The Irish band is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, making the occasion even more meaningful. With a global audience expected to tune in through Netflix, the performance also marks their return to an NFL halftime stage.

As anticipation builds for the clash, viewers are also keeping an eye on the schedule. The game will feature a special halftime production, but there is one detail fans should know before settling in: when exactly will U2 take the stage?

Advertisement

What time is U2 performing during Packers vs. Rams?

The NFL has confirmed that U2 will headline the entertainment portion of its first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, but an exact clock time for the performance has not been announced. The game is scheduled for primetime in Inglewood, California.

U2 during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

The NFL’s official announcement lists an 8:00 PM ET start for the matchup, while Netflix’s game guide lists kickoff at 8:15 PM ET (5:15 PMPT). Coverage on Netflix begins earlier, at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT).

Advertisement

Since U2 is scheduled for halftime rather than a separate pregame concert, the band’s appearance will depend on how long the first half takes. Viewers should therefore tune in before kickoff rather than rely on a precise performance time.

The Irish rock band could take the stage around 9:45–10:00 PM ET (6:45–7:00 PM PT), provided the first half doesn’t run too far behind schedule and the game follows its planned timeline, with kickoff taking place 90 minutes earlier.

Key takeaways

U2 performs at SoFi Stadium during the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix.

during the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix. Packers vs. Rams kicks off at 8:00 PM ET according to the NFL’s official announcement.

according to the NFL’s official announcement. U2 could take the stage around 9:45–10:00 PM ET during the halftime break.