Packers get Josh Jacobs boost as Micah Parsons faces longer injury absence

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a major change to their backfield, with Josh Jacobs set to return as the team’s starting running back for their Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions. After missing the first part of the 2026 NFL season, Jacobs is expected to immediately reclaim his role when Green Bay travels to Detroit, giving the offense an important boost for the second half of the campaign.

However, the Packers also received a less encouraging update regarding Micah Parsons. The star pass rusher remains unable to practice as he continues working toward a return from his knee injury, putting his availability for the upcoming games in doubt. His recovery timeline could keep him sidelined for several more weeks.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported both developments. “Josh Jacobs will immediately return as the Packers’ starting running back next week at Detroit. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons still isn’t ready to practice, making it unlikely he plays before Nov. 8 against the Patriots at the soonest.”

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When will Josh Jacobs and Micah Parsons return for the Packers?

Josh Jacobs is expected to step straight back into the starting role against Detroit after being removed from the NFL Commissioner Exempt List. His return comes at a time when Green Bay is looking to strengthen its running game, and the team’s decision to make him the starter immediately signals that the Packers expect him to resume his central role in the offense.

Parsons, meanwhile, faces a longer wait before he can return to the field. Although he has been working toward recovery from reconstructive knee surgery, he has not yet received the clearance needed to resume practice. Until he is able to return to the practice field and build up his football activity, the Packers cannot count on him being available for a game.

According to Pelissero’s report, November 8 against the New England Patriots is the earliest realistic possibility for Parsons to play, meaning he is unlikely to return before then. Green Bay will therefore have Jacobs back in the lineup while continuing to wait for one of its most important defensive players to complete his recovery.

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