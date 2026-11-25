U2 brought its iconic sound to the Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve game, turning the 2026 NFL halftime show into a memorable musical moment. Which classic hits made the cut?

The NFL added a rock-and-roll twist to its holiday schedule, as U2 headlined halftime of the Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup. The historic Thanksgiving Eve game brought the Irish band to SoFi Stadium.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. took part in the celebration of the 50th anniversary, marking five decades since the group formed in Dublin in 1976. Their return to an NFL halftime stage also brought back memories.

With a catalog spanning generations of rock fans, the band’s song selection became one of the biggest talking points of the night. U2’s Thanksgiving Eve appearance added another chapter to the band’s history with the NFL.

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What songs did U2 perform at Packers vs. Rams halftime show?

U2 took the stage for the Thanksgiving Eve game, delivering a special performance. They performed the following songs during halftime of the Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams game:

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Torn ft. Dolly Parton

Where the Streets Have No Name

Pride (In the Name of Love)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. brought their legendary sound to the NFL stage, combining some of the band’s most recognizable hits with a performance that celebrated five decades of music.

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The show marked another major moment in U2’s history with the league, following its memorable appearance at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. The performance added a memorable musical chapter to the game.

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