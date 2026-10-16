Packers receive massive new Josh Jacobs’ update ahead of Week 6 game vs Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers have received a major update regarding Josh Jacobs as the star running back moves closer to a potential return. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jacobs is set to be removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List on Monday, opening the door for him to rejoin the team as Green Bay prepares for the next stage of the 2026 NFL season.

Schefter reported that the league’s investigation will remain open even after Jacobs is removed from the list, meaning the NFL could still impose additional discipline if warranted. The development represents an important step for the Packers, who have been without their starting running back while the league reviews his legal situation.

“ESPN sources: Packers RB Josh Jacobs is being removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list on Monday. The investigation will remain open for the NFL so it reserves the right to add further discipline if and when warranted. Jacobs is expected to be eligible to play in Week 7.”

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When is Josh Jacobs coming back?

According to Schefter’s report, Josh Jacobs is expected to be eligible to return in Week 7, when the Packers are scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on October 25. However, his removal from the exempt list does not necessarily guarantee that he will play, as any additional disciplinary action from the NFL could affect his availability.

Jacobs’ potential return would provide a significant boost to Green Bay’s offense. The running back has been a central part of the team’s attack, and his absence has forced the Packers to rely on other options in the backfield. Having him available again could give quarterback Jordan Love another dependable weapon as the team enters a demanding stretch of its schedule.

For now, the Packers must focus on their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys while awaiting Jacobs’ expected return. The NFL’s investigation remains open, and the possibility of further discipline means some uncertainty will continue even after Monday’s anticipated roster development. If Jacobs is cleared to play in Week 7, his return against Detroit could be an important moment for Green Bay’s season.

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