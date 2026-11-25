U2 took center stage during Packers vs. Rams, and the NFL's Thanksgiving Eve spectacle quickly sparked a wave of hilarious memes and reactions from fans across social media.

The NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game brought an unexpected combination of football and rock music, with U2 set to headline the halftime show during the Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup.

The announcement alone was enough to get fans talking, as the legendary band prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary on one of the league’s biggest stages. But the online conversation has gone beyond the band’s music.

As one of the most talked-about moments of the Thanksgiving Eve matchup, the show sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with fans sharing jokes, memes and their own takes on the their appearance at SoFi Stadium.

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Best reactions of U2 halftime show in the NFL’s Thanksgiving Eve

if I had a nickel for every time a corporation forced u2 on me against my will https://t.co/ODwve4hNDa pic.twitter.com/3iB2dReQ6P — akhil (@akhildoesthings) November 26, 2026

Best halftime show since the last U2 halftime show. And I’m not a U2 fan. — KB🍀 (@KevBro1123) November 26, 2026

U2 was excellent. Why weren’t they the Super Bowl halftime show? It’s not that hard @NFL …. — Barry B Johnson (@baerjohnson) November 26, 2026

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U2 is still the best and biggest band in the world!! — Dan Leach (@DanLeachDTM) November 26, 2026

@netflix we need a full U2 concert event!!! make it happen! — Lance Vaughan (@SnackCrackers1) November 26, 2026

They still got it. #U2 — Andrew R (@kidcue) November 26, 2026

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Are there genuine U2 fans out there? They gotta have the best agent of all time or something because I’ve never met a U2 fan in my life. — BLOOD PVCT 🩸 (@bloodpvct) November 26, 2026

U2 with a touching tribute to Dolly Parton at halftime. That was nice! 🫶🏾 — Michael Lyle, Jr. 🎧🎙 (@LyleMultimedia) November 26, 2026

The @netflix halftime show for this football game is create! Love U2 — Austin Glavin (@glavin_austin) November 26, 2026