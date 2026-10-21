Packers receive major Josh Jacobs’ update ahead of Week 7 game vs Lions

Packers running back Josh Jacobs will practice Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday against the Lions following his removal from the Commissioner Exempt List, providing Green Bay with a game-changing offensive boost.

The Green Bay Packers are on the verge of receiving a transformative offensive addition at the absolute right time. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that star running back Josh Jacobs will return to the practice field on Wednesday and is expected to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday in a high-stakes NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs was officially removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list after missing the team’s first six games, clearing the final administrative hurdle for his return.

While Jacobs is cleared to suit up immediately, the legal and disciplinary cloud around him hasn’t fully vanished. The league’s internal investigation remains open under the Personal Conduct Policy, meaning the NFL reserves the right to hand down further discipline or a formal suspension at a later date. However, as long as commissioner Roger Goodell refrains from issuing an immediate suspension this week, Green Bay intends to activate their marquee back for Sunday’s division clash.

The timing could not be better for Head Coach Matt LaFleur’s squad. Green Bay has pushed through a strong 4-2 start to the season relying heavily on Jordan Love and the passing attack. With Jacobs stepping back into the primary rushing role, his physical bell-cow presence elevates Green Bay from an impressive playoff contender into a legitimate Super Bowl favorite in the NFC.

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What Ian Rapoport’s report means for Josh Jacobs and Green Bay

Ian Rapoport’s update provides crucial clarity on Jacobs’ immediate playing status after weeks of uncertainty. Being placed on the Commissioner Exempt list meant Jacobs was barred from attending team practices and games while his legal matters played out. Now that he is officially off the list, his status reverts back to a normal roster spot, allowing Green Bay full control over his workload.

The main takeaway from Rapoport’s report is simple: if the NFL does not levy a retroactive suspension before Sunday, Jacobs will play against Detroit. Green Bay gains an elite running back who can absorb 15-to-20 carries right out of the gate, while the NFL continues to evaluate whether further fines or missed games are warranted down the road.

Why Josh Jacobs turns Green Bay into a Super Bowl frontrunner

Surviving the first six weeks with a 4-2 record without their primary backfield anchor proved the Packers’ depth and offensive resilience. However, the lack of a dominant, reliable ground attack forced the offense into predictable passing situations during tight games.

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Integrating a former NFL rushing champion like Josh Jacobs completely alters Green Bay’s offensive ceiling:

Balanced Offense: Jacobs commands stacked boxes, instantly creating cleaner single-coverage looks for Jordan Love and the receiving corps.

Jacobs commands stacked boxes, instantly creating cleaner single-coverage looks for Jordan Love and the receiving corps. Red-Zone & Clock Control: His punishing running style gives the Packers elite short-yardage converted downs and red-zone finishing ability.

His punishing running style gives the Packers elite short-yardage converted downs and red-zone finishing ability. Championship Expectations: Pairing a top-tier running game with a surging defense gives Green Bay the exact formula needed for a deep playoff run.

If Jacobs stays on the field without further league interference, the rest of the NFC North just got put on high alert.

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Key takeaways