Jaguars free agents in 2026: Travis Etienne and other key players out of contract in Jacksonville

With several contracts reaching their end in 2026, the Jacksonville Jaguars enter a moment where familiar names and roster priorities quietly collide, setting the tone for what comes next.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesTravis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2026 offseason with roster planning quietly moving to the forefront. Contract timelines, more than headlines, are beginning to influence how they shape their short- and long-term outlook.

Several familiar names are approaching the end of their deals, including Travis Etienne, placing added weight on internal evaluations. These situations reflect a team balancing recent progress with the realities of future roster construction.

Rather than bold moves, their focus is turning to timing and priorities. The way the NFL team approaches these pending contracts may quietly set the tone for the next phase of the franchise.

Jacksonville Jaguars free agents in 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2026 offseason with a noteworthy list of pending free agents that could shape the team’s next chapter. Several contributors, from young defenders to key offensive pieces, are set to reach the open market unless extensions are agreed before March, underscoring a broader roster moment rather than a single high-profile decision.

Travis Etienne of the Jaguars in 2025 (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Travis Etienne of the Jaguars in 2025 (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

This wave of expiring contracts arrives at a delicate point for the franchise. After seasons marked by flashes of progress but uneven consistency, Jacksonville must decide whether its current roster core is ready to be preserved or still requires adjustment to truly stabilize the competitive window.

Cap flexibility gives the Jaguars room to maneuver, but previous investments mean each move carries weight. Retaining continuity, reshaping depth, or allowing turnover will not be isolated choices, but part of a larger strategy that could define how Jacksonville positions itself beyond 2026.

PlayerPositionFree agent type
Dyami BrownWRUnrestricted
Emmanuel OgbahEDUnrestricted
Devin LloydLBUnrestricted
Travis EtienneRBUnrestricted
Andrew WingardSUnrestricted
Greg NewsomeCBUnrestricted
Tim PatrickWRUnrestricted
Austin JohnsonDLUnrestricted
Dennis GardeckLBUnrestricted
Dawuane SmootEDUnrestricted
DeeJay DallasRBUnrestricted
Christian BraswellCBRestricted
Montaric BrownCBUnrestricted
(Source: Spotrac)
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
