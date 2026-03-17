Nathan MacKinnon calls out Avalanche with raw criticism of lineup decisions

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche are experiencing some adversity in the 2025-26 NHL season. On that note, the star alternate captain dropped a bold message, putting Jared Bednar and company on notice about the lineup.

“We’ve just been making so many mistakes,” MacKinnon admitted postgame, via Guerrilla Sports. “I don’t like [playing] seven defensemen. Different defensive pairs every shift isn’t great. The flow is off for sure.”

MacKinnon’s statement is a clear warning shot for head coach Bednar and the Avalanche. If a team leader like MacKinnon isn’t pleased with the 11/7 lineup, then it should be a wake-up call for the coaching staff. An 11/7 lineup means the Avs are dressing 11 forwards and 7 defensemen.

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Why is Colorado playing 11 forwards?

The Avalanche are currently without Ross Colton, who sustained an upper-body injury during Colorado’s 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Colton is considered day-to-day but has now missed three straight games in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Nathan MacKinnon during the medal ceremony at 2026 Winter Olympics

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Rather than replace him, Jared Bednar has opted to call up defenseman Nick Blankenburg and have him serve as an extra blueliner. The move paid off in the first game, as Colorado defeated Seattle by a score of 5-1.

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Avalanche are running into trouble without Colton

However, the Avalanche have dropped consecutive games since, including a disheartening 7-2 loss at home to the Penguins. Perhaps after hearing MacKinnon publicly criticize the coaching decision, Bednar will assemble a 12/6 lineup once again.

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Up next, Colorado will take on the Dallas Stars (March 18) in a pivotal game for first place in the Central Division. The Avs can’t afford to give the Stars any advantage, and right now, it seems like playing an incomplete forward line does just that.

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