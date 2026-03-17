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FIFA confirms talks with Iran and World Cup teams, intends to keep match schedule unchanged

FIFA has acknowledged Iran’s formal request to relocate its group-stage fixtures to Mexico, though the governing body remains firm in its commitment to the existing schedule.

By Santiago Tovar

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the press.
© Ton Molina/Getty ImagesFIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the press.

The Iranian Football Federation has formally entered negotiations with FIFA to relocate its 2026 World Cup group stage fixtures away from the United States. While the federation confirmed its desire to avoid U.S. soil, FIFA officials responded Tuesday by reiterating that they have no current plans to alter the existing tournament schedule.

“FIFA remains in regular contact with all participating member associations, including IR Iran, to discuss logistical planning for the FIFA World Cup 2026,” FIFA stated via social media. “We look forward to all 48 teams competing according to the match schedule finalized on December 6, 2025.”

The request has ignited speculation regarding potential contingency plans for Group G, where Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand await a definitive ruling.

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Analysts suggest that while a venue change is unprecedented this late in the cycle, the governing body remains under pressure to ensure the safety of all delegations.

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Iran’s path in the opening round

As it stands, Iran are slated for a challenging three-match slate in Group G, opening their campaign against New Zealand. Their schedule continues with a high-profile clash against Belgium before concluding the round-robin stage against Egypt.

FIFA reportedly makes final decision on Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup

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FIFA reportedly makes final decision on Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup

The current confirmed fixture list for Team Melli is as follows:

  • Iran vs. New Zealand: June 15 (6:00 p.m. PT / SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles)
  • Belgium vs. Iran: June 21 (12:00 p.m. PT / SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles)
  • Egypt vs. Iran: June 26 (8:00 p.m. PT / Lumen Field, Seattle)
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Is Canada a possibility?

The Iranian Federation already stated that they have the intention to play their group stage games for the World Cup in Mexico, but they haven’t released a statement regarding Canada as a possibility, so it appears to be not in the discussion.

The logistical panorama remains complex for Iran, which have cited security concerns following public warnings from the U.S. administration. FIFA continues to monitor the situation, weighing the integrity of the original tri-nation hosting agreement against the escalating demands for a neutral-site solution.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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