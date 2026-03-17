Where to watch Alajuelense vs LAFC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Alajuelense will square off with LAFC for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Alajuelense vs LAFC live in the USA on Fubo]

All square at 1–1 on aggregate, Los Angeles FC and Alajuelense head into the decisive second leg with a quarterfinal spot on the line. LAFC entered the series as the clear favorite, but the first matchup didn’t follow the expected script, as the MLS side was held to a draw at home.

That result has given the Costa Rican club a historic opportunity to pull off a major upset and eliminate a high-profile opponent, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown—so don’t miss this crucial clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Alajuelense vs LAFC match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Alajuelense and LAFC will be played this Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Amin Boudri of Los Angeles FC is pressured by Fernando Pinar of Alajuelense – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Advertisement

Alajuelense vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Alajuelense vs LAFC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Alajuelense and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.