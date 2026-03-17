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NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides cautious Carlos Rodon update ahead of 2026 season

Aaron Boone offered a measured update on Carlos Rodon’s recovery, noting that the New York Yankees believe the left-hander is getting close to returning as he continues ramping up for the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

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Carlos Rodon #55 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesCarlos Rodon #55 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivered a cautious update on Carlos Rodon, revealing that the left-hander is unlikely to pitch in a Spring Training game before the start of the 2026 MLB season.

I expect him back at some point in April,” Boone said according to Yankees insider Christ Kirschner on “X”, reinforcing that the team still anticipates the left-hander’s return early in the regular season.

Rodon is reportedly expected to continue progressing through live batting practice sessions instead of appearing in exhibition games. Boone confirmed that the overall timeline has not changed despite the limitation in reps.

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Yankees to open season without key arms

The Yankees are set to begin the season without both Rodon and Gerrit Cole, leaving a significant void in the rotation. As a result, offseason addition Max Fried is expected to take the Opening Day assignment, supported by a mix of younger arms and depth options.

Carlos Rodon #55 of the Yankees reacts on the mound as he is taken out of the game by Manager Aaron Boone. Al Bello/Getty Images

Carlos Rodon #55 of the Yankees reacts on the mound as he is taken out of the game by Manager Aaron Boone. Al Bello/Getty Images

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Rodon’s role remains vital for New York

Despite the current uncertainty, Rodon remains a key piece of the Yankees’ long-term plans. He delivered a strong 2025 campaign, posting 18 wins with a 3.09 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP across 33 starts.

Phillies’ Bryson Stott looks poised for breakout season after strong spring start

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Phillies’ Bryson Stott looks poised for breakout season after strong spring start

Once fully healthy, Rodon is expected to slot near the top of the rotation and stabilize the pitching staff. Until then, the Yankees will need to rely on depth as they navigate the early portion of the 2026 season.

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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