Jameis Winston delivers strong message as new NY Giants starting QB after Jaxson Dart’s injury

Jameis Winston is getting another chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, but the opportunity arrived under difficult circumstances for the New York Giants. With Jaxson Dart sidelined by injury, Winston is expected to take over under center, giving the veteran a chance to lead the team for the foreseeable future.

For Winston, this is a role he has been waiting for throughout his career. The former first-round pick has spent recent seasons in backup roles, but he now has an opportunity to show that he can still operate an offense and take advantage of meaningful snaps. The situation is especially significant because Dart had established himself as the Giants’ starting quarterback before suffering the injury.

Winston was asked if he ever imagined finding himself in this position again, with the Giants suddenly becoming his team for the foreseeable future. His response made it clear that, despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Dart’s injury, becoming a starter is exactly the opportunity he has always wanted.

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Who is Giants starting QB?

Jameis Winston is the starting quarterback of the New York Giants after Jaxson Dart’s injury. The veteran knows this is a huge chance to prove he has the caliber to be QB1 in the NFL.

“This is what I’ve always dreamed of, to be a starting quarterback. Obviously, my respects and gratitude is just going to be with Jaxson, but at the same time, this is what I dream of. I dream of being what I am right now and executing at a high level.”

Winston was also asked about his mindset knowing that he could now have 15 games ahead of him as the Giants’ starter. He did not want to look too far ahead, instead emphasizing the importance of preparation and taking the season one play at a time.

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“One game at a time. Grateful, but just most importantly is just focusing on one game at a time. Doing your best. I just think execution and preparation is the same. You keep on preparing the best you can and go out there and I have to execute better and I am going to execute better. But focusing on one play at a time, one rep at a time, giving it all out for the guys.”