The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones are once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Check out what the controversial team owner had to say about it.

It seems like a week doesn't go by without an NFL team being involved in a racism or misogyny scandal. This time, it was the Dallas Cowboys' turn, as an old report about their iconic cheerleaders resurfaced once again.

"This Jerry Jones brought buddies to sip cocktails and leer at cheerleaders during their workouts," reported the Texas Monthly. "This Jerry Jones handpicked at least one cheerleader to accompany him on a trip in his private jet, where she was expected to wear the group’s famous, skimpy uniform and parade around for the boss’s guests."

Eventually, Jones' Cowboys and the cheerleaders reached a $2.4 million settlement on Friday. Needless to say, far from answering questions, the fact that they settled only raised more doubts about the team's culture.

Jones Says A Settlement Was 'The Way To Go'

“First of all, the cheerleaders are iconic,” Jones told NBC, as quoted by The New York Post. “A vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations, and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.”

The fact that these things continue to happen is just terrible and there's no way to abide, or justify it. We're glad that these brave women are finally speaking out and hopefully, things will finally change once and for all. There's no place for this kind of behavior in our society.