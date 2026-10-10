Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys could make a trade after shocking loss vs Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys could make another major roster move before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and Jerry Jones is not ruling out the possibility. Following a disappointing 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys owner and general manager made it clear that the team’s difficult start has not changed his willingness to explore the trade market for players who can help Dallas compete now and in the future.

Jones was asked whether a player could be worth sacrificing future draft capital at this stage of the season. His response suggested that the Cowboys would consider giving up picks if the right opportunity emerged, particularly for a player who could contribute beyond the remainder of the 2026 campaign. Dallas has already shown that it is willing to make aggressive moves, having acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The latest comments come at a difficult moment for the Cowboys, who dropped to 2-3 after losing at home to a Buccaneers team that entered the game without a win. Tampa Bay’s offense produced 419 total yards, including 241 on the ground, exposing the defensive issues that have plagued Dallas early in the season. Rather than signaling a retreat, Jones indicated that the organization is still looking for ways to improve the roster.

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Will Cowboys make a trade?

It’s possible. When asked whether he believed one player was worth giving up draft capital for, Jerry Jones made his position clear while emphasizing that Dallas would not pursue just any available veteran.

“Yes (make a trade). I wouldn’t give up future capital for a player who didn’t have some future or potential future that you could add years to. But yeah, I would. The future capital that you have are draft picks and those guys have question marks with them too. So, if we do see an opportunity and it fits for us, we’ll take a good look at it. This isn’t fold the tents here.”

Jones’ comments suggest that age, long-term value and the possibility of keeping a player beyond this season would factor into any potential deal. The Cowboys are not simply looking for a short-term solution; they want an acquisition who could help address their immediate weaknesses while remaining a valuable part of the roster in the years ahead.

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The defense is an obvious area to watch after its performance against Tampa Bay, particularly with Dallas struggling to stop the run and consistently get off the field. However, Jones did not identify a specific trade target or guarantee that another deal would happen.

The Cowboys remain at 2-3, and their next matchup against the Green Bay Packers on October 18 will provide another test. For now, Jones has left the door open: if the right player becomes available at a price Dallas considers worthwhile, the team is prepared to take a serious look.