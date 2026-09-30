Brian Schottenheimer takes responsibility after controversial Dak Prescott’s play in Cowboys loss vs Ravens

Brian Schottenheimer took responsibility for the controversial late-game decision that hurt the Cowboys in their loss to the Ravens.

Brian Schottenheimer is taking responsibility for one of the most controversial moments in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys had the ball at the Ravens’ 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining, but they could not find the end zone and ultimately settled for a field goal.

The decision-making around the clock quickly became a major point of criticism for both Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott. Dallas left Baltimore with seven seconds after the field goal, giving the Ravens an opportunity to win the game, which they ultimately did.

The most questioned play came on third-and-goal, when Prescott did not take a chance on a potential throw to George Pickens. After the game, Schottenheimer acknowledged that the decision was an initiation from him, taking responsibility for the controversial sequence as Jerry Jones expressed his frustration with mistakes made by both the players and coaching staff.

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Brian Schottenheimer admits his mistake after Cowboys loss

Brian Schottenheimer did not shy away from the criticism and made it clear that he was willing to accept responsibility for what happened in the final moments. The Cowboys head coach also revealed that he had a conversation with Jerry Jones about the situation and said the team owner provided advice he valued.

“I’m man enough to take mistakes. I make a lot of mistakes. I’m certainly not perfect. And I know one thing, Jerry and I had a very good conversation about it. I explained it. He understands that there was a mistake that was made, and he was terrific. Great, sound advice. I value him. He’s been around the game a long time, just like I have, and he’s seen a lot of stuff.”

The Cowboys now have to put the Ravens loss behind them and prepare for their matchup against the Houston Texans. The controversial ending has put additional attention on Schottenheimer and Prescott, but Dallas still has an opportunity to respond on the field rather than allowing one late-game sequence to define its season.

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The NFC East could also give the Cowboys some room to recover, with the division not looking particularly strong this season. Schottenheimer believes the conversation with Jones can ultimately help him improve as the Cowboys move forward.

“To me, that shows that Jerry and I are aligned very closely. This will make me better. I’ll be better. And again, I’m looking forward to lining up and playing this week against the Texans.”

Key takeaways

Brian Schottenheimer took responsibility for the end-of-game play-calling mistakes in the Cowboys’ loss.

for the end-of-game play-calling mistakes in the Cowboys’ loss. Dallas failed to score from the 1-yard line with under 30 seconds left.

with under 30 seconds left. The Cowboys will next prepare to play against the Houston Texans.