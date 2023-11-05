The New York Jets entered the NFL season with Super Bowl expectations. Then, after an emotional introduction and start to the season, superstar QB Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the season. Needless to say, that was a fatal blow to their aspirations.

Or was it? The Jets managed to win that game, and they’re 4-3 at the half point of the season. While obviously not the offensive juggernaut and dominant side they expected to be, Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, and their stellar defense keep finding ways to get the job done.

There has also been a lot of talk about Rodgers potentially beating the odds and coming back this same season. That would be unprecedented and a major breakthrough in sports medicine, but as crazy as it may sound, it seems like it’s a real possibility.

The former Green Bay Packers signal-caller continues to strive for that goal every single day. He’s walking without crutches and still being convinced that he can be on the field at some point later in the season.

He Still Wants To Come Back This Season

“The goal for me is to come back this year. It’s got to be, otherwise, I think it’d be a lot of rehab and pain. We’ll see what happens. I’ve got to hit some markers before that,” Rodgers told NBC. “I’ve got to be able to move around. I’ve got to be able to avoid putting myself in harm’s way.”

Still, perhaps coming back this season wouldn’t be in his or the team’s best interests. If he’s ready to play in, say, February, that means the Jets are in the playoffs, and making a QB switch at that point would be risky, to say the least. He’s still under contract for another year, so he’d get his chance to lead the team at some point.

If Zach Wilson figures things out, it would be better for Rodgers to get back to full strength and not rush his way back on the field. He’s almost 40 years old, and Achilles injuries are career-threatening and career-altering for most players.

Rodgers Is Proud Of His Teammates

Rodgers has stayed close to his teammates and the organization throughout the whole process. He’s been a mentor and an active presence, watching from the sidelines, encouraging the players, and claiming to be quite proud of them:

“But the team’s been playing good. Proud of Zach [Wilson]. Proud of the boys,” said Rodgers. “We’re 4-3. We’ve got a big one on Monday night and one coming up on NBC [against the Raiders] the following week. So excited to head back there tomorrow and see the fellas, cheer on a win, and keep getting better.”

Perhaps that’s the best way to help the team at this point. The players need that encouragement and mentorship from one of the greatest players of all time. And just knowing that he’s really trying to be back on the field because he trusts them is motivation enough to keep pushing through adversity.