The Green Bay Packers are starting a new era without Aaron Rodgers under center. After 18 years, the veteran quarterback decided to call it a time at Lambeau Field, requesting to be traded to the New York Jets this offseason. His stint in the Big Apple didn’t start in the best possible way, but that’s another story. In Green Bay, Jordan Love was handed the offensive reins.

The Utah State product had been waiting for this opportunity for three years, having joined the team as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Love has already shown glimpses of his talent this season, but he’s just experienced his first tough situation as a starter. The 24-year-old threw three interceptions under the national spotlight in the Packers’ prime-time loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Love managed to avoid being picked-off in the first two weeks of the season, but he got intercepted six times in the last three games. Only Jimmy Garoppolo has more interceptions in 2023 (7). Miles away from his former team, Rodgers addressed this situation, showing plenty of confidence in Love and asking Packers fans to believe in their quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers asks Packers fans to trust in Jordan Love

“I would just say to the Packers fans, take some deep breaths and trust this kid,” Rodgers said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He’s a great kid. He cares about it. He’s going to be around for a while and they are going to get it fixed. … Listen, there is going to be growing pains. I had growing pains my first year starting. We all go through it. He’s going to be just fine. He’s a great kid. … The important thing as a quarterback is keeping your confidence. You gotta keep pushing through it. Be the same guy every single day. You gotta inspire your teammates every day and bring that consistency.”

Love has been backup to Rodgers for three years, but he’s barely seen the field until this season. The 39-year-old can relate to his heir apparent in Green Bay, because he went through pretty much the same situation many years ago.

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, but it wasn’t until 2008 that he took charge of the offense. He served as Brett Favre’s backup for three years, until the 3x MVP left for the Jets – just like A-Rod did this summer.

Therefore, Rodgers knows what it’s like to replace a legendary quarterback who wrote so much history with such a storied franchise like the Packers, who will always have high expectations. Things can be challenging at the beginning, but he believes in Love’s potential to take this franchise back to the top. It may not happen overnight, which is why he’s asking for patience.

How did Rodgers fare in his first five games as the Packers’ starting QB?

While Love’s first two games as the Packers’ starting quarterback were much better than his last three performances, his stats are still quite understandable for a signal-caller taking his first steps.

After five weeks, Love has completed 55.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,083 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 77.3 passer rating. These numbers are not that different from Rodgers’ first year as a starter. Five weeks into the 2008 season, he completed 103 of 163 passes (63.2 percent), throwing for 1,274 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 95.5 passer rating. And look how it went for him and the Packers. So Rodgers has a fair point. Those who are already questioning Love should hold their horses for a minute. It’s still too soon to judge him.