Jim Harbaugh is back. The experienced head coach has chosen to return to the NFL and lead the Los Angeles Chargers, who have offered him a lucrative contract for the 2024 season.

The waiting is finally over for the Chargers. Following an awful 2023 season, they decided to part ways with Brandon Staley, who finished his tenure with Los Angeles with a 24-24 record.

The AFC West team is stacked with talented players, and the front office wanted to provide them with a remarkable coach. For that reason, they have hired Jim Harbaugh, who returns to the NFL after 10 years away from it.

How much money will Jim Harbaugh make with the Chargers?

Jim Harbaugh has decided to return to the NFL after 10 years away. He had a remarkable career with the Michigan Wolverines, recently winning the National Championship with them.

Even though he was comfortable in college football, he always dreamt of returning to the NFL. Now, the Chargers have provided him with the opportunity for a comeback, offering a lucrative deal that he couldn’t reject.

According to report, Jim Harbaugh has signed a deal with the Chargers that will pay him around $12.5 million per year. The coach wanted $18 million, but Los Angeles rejected this idea.

Harbaugh will not only return to the NFL but will do so to coach the team with which he retired. Jim played his last season as a quarterback with the then San Diego Chargers in 2000, losing all five games he started.

Now, Harbaugh has a big chance to prove he’s still a great head coach for the NFL. He will lead a remarkable roster, with Justin Herbert as the main star that should improve with Jim coaching him.

Will Jim Harbaugh be one of the best paid NFL coaches?

Even though Jim Harbaugh will have one of the most lucrative contracts for a head coach, he won’t be the best paid. Currently, there are other three coaches above him in this exclusive list.

With Bill Belichick still without a team and Pete Carroll no longer working as a head coach, only Sean Payton, Sean McVay, and Kyle Shanahan surpass Harbaugh in terms of the highest-paid NFL coaches. Mike Tomlin earns $12.5 million per season, while his brother John is just below him with $12 million.