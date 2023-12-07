The Los Angeles Chargers have not lived up to the expectations this year. Austin Ekeler, star running back of the team, is also struggling a lot this 2023 NFL season, and his club might betray him with a shocking move.

The current season has not been the best for the Chargers. The AFC West squad currently holds a 5-7 record, and it seems that they won’t be able to secure a spot in the playoffs this year.

As the regular season draws to a close, fans are urging the team’s front office to consider making changes for improvement. However, the coaching staff might be contemplating a shocking decision concerning one of their main stars: Austin Ekeler.

Chargers might replace Austin Ekeler in the near future

In recent years, Austin Ekeler has been a crucial player for the Los Angeles Chargers. The running back’s performances have helped the AFC West team a lot, but it seems like they don’t recognize his effort in the best way possible.

Earlier this year, Ekeler asked the team to give him a contract extension, but they closed the door to that option. For this reason, they told him to seek a trade, but no team was interested in signing him.

Ekeler’s contract ends this year, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2024. There’s concern that the Chargers might not handle this situation fairly, potentially affecting his ability to join a new team.

Brandon Staley, head coach of the Chargers, has revealed their plans with Ekeler. He hinted at the possibility of using him less in the upcoming weeks, with a big chance of losing the starting job this same year.

“Competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening,” Staley told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN. “We’re going to keep exploring, making adjustments, so that we can find that rhythm that I’ve been talking about. That’s certainly one way to do it. … We know that Austin is a good running back. We just haven’t found any rhythm in the last couple of weeks in the run game.”

It’s evident that Ekeler’s season hasn’t been as good as anticipated, tallying just 741 combined yards and five touchdowns. If the Chargers choose to designate him as RB2 for the remainder of the season, it’s unlikely these numbers will see a significant increase by the campaign’s end.

Who would replace Austin Ekeler as RB1 for the Los Angeles Chargers?

If the Chargers decide to use Austin Ekeler as backup, it would be Joshua Kelly the one who takes the spot of RB1. This year, Kelly has averaged 4.0 yards per carry, while Ekeler has only 2.9 yards per touch.

This decision could also greatly boost Isaiah Spiller’s statistics. Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, he’s been limited to just five games with the Chargers and has only had 15 carries.