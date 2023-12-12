The 2023 NFL season hasn’t been the best for the Los Angeles Chargers, and now it might have gotten worse. The AFC West team has revealed the severity of Justin Herbert’s injury, and it’s not promising at all.

The Chargers have clearly disappointed many fans this year. Despite a strong roster, the team’s coaching staff hasn’t been able to make them work together, and it seems unlikely they’ll be able to turn the situation around.

As the regular season draws to a close, the Chargers have slim chances of advancing as a Wild Card team. Unfortunately, their hopes have dwindled further due to a recent tough injury suffered by Justin Herbert.

Chargers reveal what happened to Justin Herbert

Some really bad news came from the facilities of the Chargers today. Following their loss to the Broncos this weekend, Los Angeles has now announced what happened to Justin Herbert, who couldn’t finish the game due to a hand injury.

Brandon Staley, head coach of the Chargers, mentioned on Monday that Herbert had an appointment scheduled to see a hand specialist. However, the news he received wasn’t the best.

The Chargers have revealed that Herbert suffered a fractured index finger on his throwing hand, ending his season. The quarterback is scheduled for surgery and is looking forward to a quick recovery to be ready for the start of upcoming campaign.

This update is tough for the Chargers indeed. With a 5-8 record, their chances of advancing seem slim, but there’s still a glimmer of hope for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

Herbert’s absence is a significant blow to their chances. He’s been the standout player, carrying much of the team’s weight on his shoulders. Without him, their prospects look quite different. It’ll be a challenge to compensate for his absence, given how crucial he’s been to their gameplay.

Who is the backup quarterback of the Chargers?

With Justin Herbert landing on the injury reserve list, the Chargers are confronted with a significant challenge. The AFC West team now must find a replacement for their starting quarterback, and as it stands, they have only one viable option: Easton Stick.

The former North Dakota State player was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft as the 166th overall pick. His NFL experience has been limited, participating in just two games, completing 14 passes out of 25 attempts for 183 yards, and hasn’t scored any touchdowns yet.