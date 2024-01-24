Jim Harbaugh was one of the most coveted names after winning the national championship with Michigan in college football. Furthermore, the head coach has massive NFL experience reaching the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012 season.

Right now, teams have at their disposal one of the best list of names available in recent years. Harbaugh, Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel are definitely on top of it, but, there hadn’t been official announcements around them.

Of course, the Atlanta Falcons are probably the most intriguing franchise in this coaching carousel. They’ve already had two interviews with Bill Belichick and, when the NFL believed that was a perfect match, Jim Harbaugh emerged as an alternative.

The decision for owner Arthur Blank could have time as a key factor. Belichick might not be coaching for many years, while Harbaugh is an expert in rebuilding processes with San Diego, Stanford, the 49ers and the Wolverines.

Chargers or Falcons: What will be the next team of Jim Harbaugh?

Jim Harbaugh will be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Though the head coach was scheduled to have a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, it won’t happen.

According to many reports, Harbaugh extended his stay in Los Angeles as the ‘other’ second interview with the Chargers went extremely well. Two consecutive days of talks ended with a massive agreement.

So, the Chargers made a final push to keep him in the building for good and it worked. This means the Atlanta Falcons just lost one of their top candidates and, as a consequence, Bill Belichick is now the name to follow.