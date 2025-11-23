JJ Watt shares unexpected message after TJ breaks one of his records

J.J. Watt, a retired NFL veteran, closely follows what his brother T.J. is accomplishing with the Steelers. During the game against the Bears, T.J. officially became the Watt family’s all-time sack leader, surpassing J.J., who held the record at 114.5 sacks.
“If he’s going to pass my record, that’s one hell of a way to do it. Good for you T.J.,” J.J. said during the game against the Bears, where he was working as a commentator for CBS Sports. T.J. Watt now stands at 115 sacks after his takedown of the Chicago quarterback.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.