NFL

JJ Watt shares unexpected message after TJ breaks one of his records

The message from J.J. Watt was clear during the game where his brother T.J. broke a family record and was crowned the leader in that category; J.J. couldn't contain his feelings about watching it happen.

By Richard Tovar

TJ Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesTJ Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers

J.J. Watt, a retired NFL veteran, closely follows what his brother T.J. is accomplishing with the Steelers. During the game against the Bears, T.J. officially became the Watt family’s all-time sack leader, surpassing J.J., who held the record at 114.5 sacks.

“If he’s going to pass my record, that’s one hell of a way to do it. Good for you T.J.,” J.J. said during the game against the Bears, where he was working as a commentator for CBS Sports. T.J. Watt now stands at 115 sacks after his takedown of the Chicago quarterback.

Richard Tovar
