The NFL Top 100 list of 2024 has been fully revealed, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill leading the pack. But the ranking has given many other talking points apart from who finished atop, including Joe Burrow’s surprisingly low position.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was ranked 39th, below signal-callers who’ve so far achieved less than him such as Tua Tagovailoa or Jordan Love. Burrow, however, understands this is a consequence of his 2023 season.

A wrist injury ended his season after only 11 weeks, so the 27-year-old is not taking it out on his colleagues for their vote. In fact, Burrow believes it’s a fair reflection of how 2023 has been for him.

I think I’m obviously better than that,” Burrow said at a press conference, via StripeHype. “But when you’re not playing … I didn’t have exactly a season that would have put me any higher than that. When you’re hurt, you really can’t complain much about any accolades or anything, until you go out and prove yourself again.”

Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow not using NFL Top 100 ranking as motivation

Burrow is considered better than many players who appear higher than him on the NFL Top 100 list, having already led the Bengals to a Super Bowl in 2022, beating Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on the way.

But the former first-overall pick made it clear he’s not taking this as bulletin board material. Instead of looking for external motivation, Burrow’s competitive nature is enough to lit a fire underneath him every year.

Maybe it motivates you for a day,” Burrow said. “… I don’t think you can continuously rely on that kind of motivation. You have to be intrinsically motivated to play at the level I want to play at and be as good as I want to be.”

The full NFL Top 100 players of 2024 list

  1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
  2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
  3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
  4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
  6. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
  7. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers
  8. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
  10. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
  11. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
  12. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
  13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
  14. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
  15. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
  16. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
  17. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
  18. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
  19. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens
  20. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
  21. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
  22. Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions
  23. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
  24. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants
  25. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins
  26. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
  28. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
  29. Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
  30. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
  31. DaRon Bland, CB, Dallas Cowboys
  32. Quincy Williams, LB, New York Jets
  33. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
  34. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
  35. Josh Hines-Allen, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  36. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
  37. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets
  38. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets
  39. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
  40. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
  41. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
  42. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
  43. Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens
  44. Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints
  45. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
  46. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  47. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
  48. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
  49. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
  50. Rashan Gary, LB, Green Bay Packers
  51. Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears
  52. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
  53. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
  54. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Commanders
  55. Brian Burns, LB, New York Giants
  56. Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans
  57. Justin Simmons, S, free agent
  58. Christian Wilkins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
  59. Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders
  60. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
  61. Justin Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens
  62. Bradley Chubb, LB, Miami Dolphins
  63. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
  64. Patrick Queen, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  65. Jordan Poyer, S, Miami Dolphins
  66. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
  67. Terron Armstead, OT, Miami Dolphins
  68. Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans
  69. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
  70. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
  71. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans
  72. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
  73. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
  74. Jessie Bates, S, Atlanta Falcons
  75. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
  76. Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers
  77. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
  78. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
  79. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
  80. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
  81. Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons
  82. Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
  83. Derwin James, C, Los Angeles Chargers
  84. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  85. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  86. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
  87. Haason Reddick, LB, New York Jets
  88. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons
  89. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
  90. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
  91. Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
  92. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets
  93. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
  94. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  95. Julian Love, S, Seattle Seahawks
  96. Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills
  97. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
  98. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
  99. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  100. Zaire Franklin, LB, Indianapolis Colts