The NFL Top 100 list of 2024 has been fully revealed, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill leading the pack. But the ranking has given many other talking points apart from who finished atop, including Joe Burrow’s surprisingly low position.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was ranked 39th, below signal-callers who’ve so far achieved less than him such as Tua Tagovailoa or Jordan Love. Burrow, however, understands this is a consequence of his 2023 season.

A wrist injury ended his season after only 11 weeks, so the 27-year-old is not taking it out on his colleagues for their vote. In fact, Burrow believes it’s a fair reflection of how 2023 has been for him.

“I think I’m obviously better than that,” Burrow said at a press conference, via StripeHype. “But when you’re not playing … I didn’t have exactly a season that would have put me any higher than that. When you’re hurt, you really can’t complain much about any accolades or anything, until you go out and prove yourself again.”

Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow not using NFL Top 100 ranking as motivation

Burrow is considered better than many players who appear higher than him on the NFL Top 100 list, having already led the Bengals to a Super Bowl in 2022, beating Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on the way.

But the former first-overall pick made it clear he’s not taking this as bulletin board material. Instead of looking for external motivation, Burrow’s competitive nature is enough to lit a fire underneath him every year.

“Maybe it motivates you for a day,” Burrow said. “… I don’t think you can continuously rely on that kind of motivation. You have to be intrinsically motivated to play at the level I want to play at and be as good as I want to be.”

