The NFL Top 100 list of 2024 has been fully revealed, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill leading the pack. But the ranking has given many other talking points apart from who finished atop, including Joe Burrow’s surprisingly low position.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was ranked 39th, below signal-callers who’ve so far achieved less than him such as Tua Tagovailoa or Jordan Love. Burrow, however, understands this is a consequence of his 2023 season.
A wrist injury ended his season after only 11 weeks, so the 27-year-old is not taking it out on his colleagues for their vote. In fact, Burrow believes it’s a fair reflection of how 2023 has been for him.
“I think I’m obviously better than that,” Burrow said at a press conference, via StripeHype. “But when you’re not playing … I didn’t have exactly a season that would have put me any higher than that. When you’re hurt, you really can’t complain much about any accolades or anything, until you go out and prove yourself again.”
Joe Burrow not using NFL Top 100 ranking as motivation
Burrow is considered better than many players who appear higher than him on the NFL Top 100 list, having already led the Bengals to a Super Bowl in 2022, beating Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on the way.
But the former first-overall pick made it clear he’s not taking this as bulletin board material. Instead of looking for external motivation, Burrow’s competitive nature is enough to lit a fire underneath him every year.
“Maybe it motivates you for a day,” Burrow said. “… I don’t think you can continuously rely on that kind of motivation. You have to be intrinsically motivated to play at the level I want to play at and be as good as I want to be.”
The full NFL Top 100 players of 2024 list
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
- Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
- Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers
- T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
- Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
- Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
- Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
- George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
- Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
- A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
- Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
- Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants
- Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins
- Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
- Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
- Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
- DaRon Bland, CB, Dallas Cowboys
- Quincy Williams, LB, New York Jets
- Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
- Josh Hines-Allen, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
- Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets
- Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets
- Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
- Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
- Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
- Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens
- Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
- Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
- Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
- Rashan Gary, LB, Green Bay Packers
- Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears
- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
- Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
- Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Commanders
- Brian Burns, LB, New York Giants
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans
- Justin Simmons, S, free agent
- Christian Wilkins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders
- Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
- Justin Madubuike, DT, Baltimore Ravens
- Bradley Chubb, LB, Miami Dolphins
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
- Patrick Queen, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jordan Poyer, S, Miami Dolphins
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
- Terron Armstead, OT, Miami Dolphins
- Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans
- Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
- Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans
- Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
- Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
- Jessie Bates, S, Atlanta Falcons
- Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers
- Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
- Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
- Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons
- Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
- Derwin James, C, Los Angeles Chargers
- DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Haason Reddick, LB, New York Jets
- Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons
- Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
- Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets
- Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Julian Love, S, Seattle Seahawks
- Dion Dawkins, OT, Buffalo Bills
- Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
- Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Zaire Franklin, LB, Indianapolis Colts