Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed what goes through his mind when he comes up against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes may have established himself as the best quarterback in the NFL right now, which is why facing the Kansas City Chiefs is always a challenging task for the rest of the league. Even Joe Burrow admits there’s something different about playing the Texas Tech product.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback boasts a 2-0 regular season record against Mahomes, whom Burrow also beat in the 2022 AFC Championship Game. Even so, the 27-year-old admits that he has to force himself to take risks knowing there’s such a dominant signal-caller on the other team.

“Gotta not be scared to make mistakes,” Burrow said during a recent appearance on ‘Up & Adams’ when asked about his mindset when playing Mahomes. “Gotta go out and make plays cause you know he’s gonna go out and make plays and that brings out the best in me.”

Joe Burrow holds a special record playing Patrick Mahomes

While Mahomes is widely seen as the best QB in the league thanks to his three Super Bowl rings at just 28, Burrow has also drawn respect from the entire NFL as he’s the only quarterback apart from Tom Brady who beat Mahomes in a postseason game.

Joe Burrow during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Chiefs star, however, redeemed himself against Burrow only a year after his playoff loss against the Bengals, leading Kansas City to victory over Cincinnati in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.

An early Burrow-Mahomes matchup in 2024

Burrow is still chasing a championship, having fallen just short in 2022 by losing to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Last year, he only got to play 10 games as a wrist injury in Week 11 ended his season.

That prevented fans from seeing another Burrow-Mahomes matchup in Week 17, but it won’t take long to see this exciting matchup in 2024. In Week 2, Mahomes’ Chiefs will welcome Burrow’s Bengals to Arrowhead in a must-watch showdown.