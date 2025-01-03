Where to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Valencia and Real Madrid will face against each other in a Matchday 12 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

Matchday 12, which was postponed weeks ago due to flooding in Valencia, will finally be completed, featuring a clash between two teams in need of critical points. Valencia, sitting second-to-last with just 12 points, will host Real Madrid, who have steadily improved after a sluggish start to the season.

A win for Valencia could narrow the gap to just one point behind Getafe, currently in the relegation zone. However, they’ll face a tough challenge against a Real Madrid squad that, with a victory, could leap to the top of the table, so Mbappe and company will go after it.

When will the Valencia vs Real Madrid match be played?

Valencia will take on Real Madrid on Friday, January 3, in Matchday 12 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Valencia and Real Madrid, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.