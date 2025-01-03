MLB Rumors: Red Sox could be eyeing unusual trade for Angels outfielder

The Boston Red Sox, following a hectic MLB transfer market, remain active in their pursuit of roster reinforcements. While the acquisition of Alex Bregman was initially seen as a possibility, negotiations have since taken a different direction. In light of this shift, journalist Cody Williams of FanSided has proposed an intriguing alternative: outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels.

“When you first look at just the overall numbers for Taylor Ward, I fully understand why you might be a bit underwhelmed,” Williams noted. “He posted a .748 OPS last season and has only a .758 career OPS while also entering his age-31 season. None of that makes him truly look like the otherworldly addition that many Boston fans are hoping for this offseason.”

However, Williams highlighted Ward’s strengths, particularly his versatility and ability to hit left-handed pitching: “Not only is Ward versatile defensively to help fill multiple holes in any lineup, but he’s been a consistent lefty killer in his career. This past season, while the overall OPS was at .748, it was a blistering .873 against lefties. For his career, the OPS is at .805, almost 50 points higher than his overall career OPS.”

Taylor Ward #3 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a two-run double against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A Strategic Reinforcement for the Red Sox

While Ward may not be the star signing some fans were anticipating, his addition could provide a strategic boost to the Red Sox offense, particularly against left-handed pitchers. His defensive versatility also makes him a valuable asset for addressing multiple gaps in the lineup.

The Red Sox’s Path Forward in MLB

The Red Sox’s search for reinforcements continues as they aim to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season. Acquiring Ward could represent the first step in constructing a well-rounded team capable of contending for a postseason berth. Moving forward, management will need to carefully assess their options to maximize the team’s potential and position themselves as strong competitors in the MLB.