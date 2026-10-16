John Harbaugh announces NY Giants injury report for game vs Saints: Abdul Carter and Andrew Thomas are included

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants revealed their final injury report to face the Saints in Week 6.

The New York Giants have revealed their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Saints, with head coach John Harbaugh providing encouraging news about several key players. Abdul Carter, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor are all listed as questionable, leaving their availability as one of the main storylines heading into the game.

Carter is dealing with a calf injury, while both Thomas (groin) and Eluemunor (calf) are managing separate issues that have affected their practice participation this week. All three returned to full practice on Friday, and Harbaugh expressed confidence that they would be available against New Orleans, providing a potential boost to both the Giants’ pass rush and offensive line.

The developments are particularly important for a New York team preparing for a crucial home game after its overtime tie against the Washington Commanders. Carter’s presence could strengthen the defensive front, while having Thomas and Eluemunor available would help protect the quarterback and establish the running game. Although all three remain officially questionable, their progress during Friday’s practice offers reason for optimism.

Advertisement

Who is out for Giants vs Saints?

While the Giants received encouraging news regarding their questionable players, three others have officially been ruled out. Cornerback Colton Hood will miss the game because of a concussion, depriving New York of another option in its secondary as the defense prepares to face the Saints’ passing attack.

Tight end Theo Johnson is also out with a neck injury. His absence removes a receiving and blocking option from the Giants’ offense, potentially requiring other tight ends to take on additional responsibilities against New Orleans. The team will have to adjust its personnel as it looks to maintain its offensive production.

Safety Tyler Nubin completes the list of Giants players ruled out, as he continues dealing with a neck injury. His absence creates another challenge for the secondary, which will need to make adjustments to its defensive assignments.

Advertisement

Key takeaways