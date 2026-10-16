NY Giants’ Malik Nabers makes bold admission about his comeback after knee injury

Malik Nabers opens up about his progress after a knee injury, revealing why he believes the Giants star still has another level to reach.

Malik Nabers is starting to look like his old self again after returning from a devastating knee injury, but the New York Giants star believes he still has another level to reach. Following two consecutive 100-yard receiving performances, the wide receiver made it clear that he is not satisfied with his progress and sees plenty of room for improvement.

Nabers missed most of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL and meniscus, forcing him to navigate a lengthy rehabilitation process before returning to the field in 2026. His recent performances have offered encouraging signs, including 112 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, followed by 121 yards and another touchdown in a tie with the Washington Commanders.

Despite those numbers, Nabers insists that his comeback is far from complete. During a conversation with reporters, the Giants receiver explained that he still has approximately 20 to 30 percent of his potential left to reach, while acknowledging that missed opportunities have prevented him from producing even bigger numbers in recent games.

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Malik Nabers can reach another level with NY Giants

When asked whether he finally felt like himself again after his recent performances, Nabers gave an honest assessment of his progress. The wide receiver acknowledged that he has improved considerably but believes there is still a significant gap between where he is now and where he wants to be. “Oh no, still got like 20 percent left to get to, 20, 30. But yeah, I mean, I got a lot more left. I got a lot more ahead of me that I see in myself of potential.”

The Giants star then explained that his frustration comes from plays he believes he should have made, even during games in which he produced impressive statistics.

He specifically mentioned a dropped screen pass that he felt could have turned into a 60-yard gain, along with other opportunities involving catches near the back of the end zone and plays that required him to dive for the football. Nabers also made clear that he holds himself accountable rather than blaming the quality of the passes he receives.

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“It’s just things on the field that I can just do better. I feel like even though those two big games that I had, I left many plays out there, just probably drops. Dropped the ball on that screen that could have went for 60. That game could have looked a whole lot different. I’m never a person that’s going to always come back and be like, ‘I could have got a better ball.’ I just always feel like I can catch it. Just got to put my body in a position for me to make that catch.”

Nabers believes correcting those mistakes could help him take another step forward in the coming weeks. He wants to focus more closely on those details before the Giants’ next game. With back-to-back 100-yard performances already behind him, the receiver’s own assessment suggests that he expects even more from himself as he continues moving past his knee injury.

“I just feel like I left a lot of plays out there and that could have been a whole different ball game. And I still would have been feeling like I left some plays out there because I feel like that’s just normal of what I do. I leave a lot of plays out there that I’m trying to hone in and lock in on to just not do that next week. So, I feel like if I do that, then I’ll be pushing ahead of where I want to be.”

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