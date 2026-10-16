NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo receives warning from John Harbaugh ahead of Week 6 game vs Saints

Cam Skattebo might be in a tough spot with the New York Giants after the latest message from John Harbaugh.

John Harbaugh has sent a clear warning about the team’s ongoing fumbling problems, raising questions about whether Cam Skattebo could face changes to his role ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints. The running back’s costly overtime fumble against the Washington Commanders prevented the New York Giants from taking control of a potential game-winning opportunity, putting ball security under renewed scrutiny.

Skattebo lost possession late in overtime while New York was in field-goal range and attempting to secure a victory. The Giants had rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the turnover interrupted their chance to finish the comeback with a win. The game eventually ended in a 27-27 tie after Washington failed to attempt a potential game-winning field goal before time expired.

The play added to a troubling trend for New York, which has struggled to protect the football during the opening weeks of the season. Skattebo has been responsible for several fumbles, although the overtime mistake against Washington was the first he lost. With the Giants preparing to face the Saints, Harbaugh was asked whether the team’s turnover issues could eventually force him to make adjustments.

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Will John Harbaugh reduce Cam Skattebo’s role?

John Harbaugh acknowledged that there is a point at which repeated fumbling problems could lead to changes, making clear that the coaching staff will not ignore the issue indefinitely.

When asked whether the Giants’ fumbling problems could reach a level where adjustments become necessary, the head coach gave a brief but direct response. “Yes, there is a point.”

The follow-up question was whether the Giants had already reached that threshold. Harbaugh declined to give a definitive answer, leaving open the possibility that the coaching staff could reconsider how it handles the situation as the season progresses. “We’ll see. We’ll find out.”

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The comments put Skattebo under pressure to demonstrate better ball security against New Orleans, especially with the Giants hoping to maintain their position in the NFC East race.

Harbaugh has not announced any specific change to the running back’s role, but his answers suggest that continued mistakes could force the team to reconsider its options. For now, Skattebo will have an opportunity to respond on the field and show that the costly turnover against Washington will not define his season.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh isn’t happy with latest Cam Skattebo’s fumbles.

isn’t happy with latest Cam Skattebo’s fumbles. The Giants lost a big chance to win against the Commanders when Skattebo fumbled in overtime.

when Skattebo fumbled in overtime. Harbaugh could make changes at running back vs the Saints.