NY Giants’ John Harbaugh confirms Jaxson Dart’s injury update with surprising recovery timeline

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh have delivered an official update on Jaxson Dart’s knee injury, and the team’s starting quarterback will miss at least the entire regular season. The head coach confirmed the timeline while speaking to reporters after Dart’s season-ending surgery became the expected next step.

Dart suffered significant damage to his knee during the Giants’ game against the Los Angeles Rams, with subsequent evaluations revealing injuries to his meniscus and MCL. His ACL remains intact, but the damage will require surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Harbaugh acknowledged how significant Dart’s absence is for the Giants while explaining that the quarterback’s recovery timeline remains difficult to predict. Although Dart will not be available during the regular season, Harbaugh surprisingly did not completely rule out a potential return if New York reaches the playoffs.

Advertisement

Is Jaxson Dart out for the entire 2026 season?

John Harbaugh was asked directly about the expected recovery timeline for Jaxson Dart and confirmed that the quarterback is out for the regular season. The Giants coach also described the injury as a major setback for a team that had planned to rely on Dart at quarterback. “It’s a big loss. It’s your starting quarterback. It’s a tough loss.”

When asked about Dart’s recovery timeline, Harbaugh gave a straightforward answer. “Regular season at least, I would say.” That answer prompted a follow-up question about whether Harbaugh was leaving open the possibility of Dart returning for the playoffs.

Rather than ruling that scenario out, the Giants coach acknowledged that it remains possible depending on how Dart’s recovery progresses. “I think I said it. Yeah. Other than that, how do you know? There’s just no way to know. It depends on the recovery. You can’t pinpoint it.”

Advertisement

Harbaugh’s comments provide an important distinction in Dart’s situation. The Giants know they will have to play the entire regular season without their starting quarterback, but they do not yet know exactly how long his rehabilitation will take or whether he could potentially be ready for a postseason game.

For now, New York will have to move forward with Jameis Winston as its starting quarterback. The Giants are also expected to explore additional options at the position after losing Dart, with free agents and potential trade targets already being discussed.

Dart’s injury remains a major blow to the Giants, but Harbaugh’s comments suggest the door is not completely closed on a postseason return. Everything will ultimately depend on how the quarterback responds to surgery and rehabilitation over the coming months.