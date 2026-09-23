John Harbaugh confirms NY Giants will add a QB after Jaxson Dart’s injury

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the team's plan at quarterback with Jaxson Dart out for the rest of the 2026 NFL regular season.

John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that quarterback Jaxson Dart will miss the rest of the 2026 NFL season due to knee injury. Therefore, the head coach let everyone know that the New York Giants will add a quarterback soon.

Even though he didn’t name who that QB will be, Harbaugh made it clear that he’d prefer that signing to be a veteran. And when asked about the possibility to trade for a QB, the Giants head coach said all options are on the table.

Harbaugh noted that Dart could be back for the postseason, in the event the Giants make the playoffs this year. But first, the Giants must take care of their current quarterback room, which lacks depth right now.

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NY Giants QB depth chart without Dart vs Titans in Week 3

Harbaugh confirmed that Jameis Winston will start against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting that Jake Haener will be elevated from the practice squad to be the Giants‘ backup quarterback.

Who will join the NY Giants QB room with Dart injured?

Since Harbaugh didn’t rule out a trade, the rumors linking the Giants with J.J. McCarthy to replace Dart don’t look far-fetched. However, the Minnesota Vikings QB3, who’s in his third NFL season, isn’t exactly a veteran.

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That explains why the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Mason Rudolph emerged as potential QB options for the Giants. Jimmy G would be easier to land since he’s a free agent, whereas getting Rudolph would require trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Less realistic names have been floated in the wake of Dart’s injury. For instance, Derek Carr politely responded to the Giants speculation by ruling out a return to the NFL. Another report mentioned Colin Kaepernick as an option for New York.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh confirmed the Giants will add a quarterback after Jaxson Dart’s injury.

the Giants will add a quarterback after Jaxson Dart’s injury. Signing a veteran QB is preferred while keeping all trade options open.

is preferred while keeping all trade options open. Jameis Winston will start at quarterback against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.