John Harbaugh sets expectations for his coaching debut with Giants against Cowboys

John Harbaugh will make his debut as the New York Giants’ head coach, and it will come against none other than the Dallas Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.

John Harbaugh will make his highly anticipated debut with the New York Giants at a particularly significant moment for the city, as it marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Still, the experienced coach does not want to lose focus. He understands it will be an emotional occasion, but he hopes to come out on top in Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” Harbaugh told reporters on Friday. “I don’t think I’m going to lose control and start sobbing on the sidelines or anything like that. I think it’s going to be meaningful.”

The HC also added his expectations: “My first game at Baltimore, my first thought was, hey, don’t mess this thing up. And that might be my first thought in this game, too, try not to mess it up. It’s probably everybody’s thought. You want to be more plus than you are minus. But also, it will be a great moment to take in.”

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How did Harbaugh fare in his NFL debut?

John Harbaugh’s head coaching debut with the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t have gone much better. On September 7, 2008, he kicked off his era at M&T Bank Stadium with a gritty 17-10 victory over division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.

John Harbaugh while coaching Baltimore Ravens.

Backed by a signature ruthless Baltimore defense and rookie Joe Flacco managing the game, Harbaugh set the physical tone right out of the gate, setting the stage for what turned into an unbelievable 11-win rookie season and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

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All set for SNF vs the Cowboys

The Week 1 Sunday Night Football showdown heads to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM ET. Temperatures at kickoff will be hovering right around 75°F (24°C), dipping into the low 70s as the night goes on.

The G-Men hope to get their season off to a winning start, and they could not ask for a bigger challenge than facing a division rival such as the Cowboys. The goal in New York is crystal clear: win the NFC East and dream of making a return to the Super Bowl.