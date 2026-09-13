NY Giants appear as trade candidates for Steelers’ CB Joey Porter Jr.

The New York Giants are in the cornerback market and Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a very good option for them.

The New York Giants are actively looking to bring a new, difference-making cornerback to their roster. Now, it seems like they could be looking to bring in Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Steelers are open to “listening to offers” for star CB Joey Porter Jr. The Giants had a reported interest in CB Trent McDuffie prior to his trade to the Rams. Porter is reportedly disgruntled with the Steelers, so the Giants could sweep in to see if they land a star at the position.

If the Giants are able to trade for Porter Jr., their next priority will be actually signing Porter to a long deal. The whole disconnection from the Steelers comes because the team hasn’t met Porter’s expectations on a new deal.

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The pros of getting Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter would be a high-upside trade for the Giants as he brings several key advantages for an NFL team looking to get a lock down corner in its secondary. These are some of those advantages:

High-level physicality and size

Young talent at just 26 years old, entering his prime

Immediate CB upgrade over the majority of the league’s corners

Open to trade and negotiate a new deal

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The risks of getting Joey Porter Jr.

However, just like with any move, the Giants would also be taking on a risk by bringing Joey Porter. While he’s talented, there are also key indicators that could end up making this a risky trade: