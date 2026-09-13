NY Giants RB depth chart vs Cowboys for SNF today in 2026 NFL Week 1

The New York Giants will unveil their revamped depth chart at running back against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 1.

If there’s one thing John Harbaugh’s teams are always famous for, it’s their rushing offense, and the New York Giants are no exception. Even though he’s coming off a season-ending injury last year and there has been buzz around his relationship with Harbaugh, Cam Skattebo is expected to be the main ball carrier for the G-Men against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

In addition to Skattebo, the Giants’ running back depth chart to face the Cowboys includes seasoned staples Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. According to the Giants’ official depth chart, Skattebo is the main running back, but the duo of Singletary, and Tracy Jr. has no particular order. According to Big Blue Film Room, Tracy Jr. will be RB2, at least in Week 1.

Perhaps it will be a battle royale to determine who gets the snaps after Skattebo. Maybe they can even contend to become Harbaugh’s primary option in the backfield. For the time being, it seems Skattebo will get the nod. Based on his promising-yet-cut-short rookie year, his leash may not be short.

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Cam Skattebo

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Devin Singletary

Najee Harris of the NY Giants.

Najee Harris is inactive

Although his addition to the roster made headlines during the offseason and his presence raised eyebrows around Skattebo’s role, Najee Harris has been left off the active roster for Week 1’s Sunday night showdown against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

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“Najee Harris among the Giants inactives,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported. WR Dalen Cambre, TE Thomas Fidone, OT JC Davis, DT Bobby Jamison-Travis, CB Nic Jones, and S Jason Pinnock complete the list. Learning Malik Nabers isn’t on the inactives list confirms he will make his return against Dallas.

The decision was surprising, as many expected Harris to play a big role right away with New York. Instead, Harbaugh will opt to give Harris more time to acclimate himself to his playbook. The Giants will roll into Week 1 with the same trio that led the way last season, while Harris won’t play against the Cowboys.

Cowboys’ RB depth chart for Week 1

As for the Cowboys, Javonte Williams will lead the pack as the starting running back. Their other options in the backfield will be Emari Demercado and Israel Abanikanda. Dallas’ running back room doesn’t have as many question marks as New York’s, in the sense that it’s clear Williams will run the show.

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