Cruz Azul vs Club America LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 8

Cruz Azul face Club America in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura Matchday 8. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Cruz Azul and Club America face each other this Saturday, September 12, in another edition of the Clasico Joven, with Matchday 8 of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura on the line. The matchup has generated plenty of excitement, as two of the teams that have shown some of the best soccer in the tournament meet in another highly anticipated clash.

America and Guillermo Almada are looking for revenge after being eliminated from the 2026 Leagues Cup and losing the third-place match. They want to turn the page and maintain their position at the top with a victory over their classic rival. Cruz Azul also made another statement with a 1-0 win over Santos Laguna, earning their fourth victory of the tournament, their second straight, and moving into eighth place with 12 points, just two behind Chivas in second.

A different story for America, who, despite remaining unbeaten in Liga MX, suffered consecutive defeats against Monterrey, 5-4, and Leon, 1-0. America remains in first place with 16 points and has four straight victories, setting the stage for another important chapter in the Clasico Joven.