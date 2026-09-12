NY Giants’ Odell Beckham voices concern regarding Malik Nabers’ return following ACL injury

Odell Beckham Jr. offered his thoughts on Malik Nabers returning to the New York Giants following an ACL injury for the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants are preparing for the 2026 NFL season, where Odell Beckham Jr. has already expressed gratitude to the fans ahead of his Week 1 return against the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, the team received an injury update and status report regarding Malik Nabers, who faces a questionable return to action.

The latest comments from teammate Odell Beckham Jr. provide insight into what the young receiver is going through. When asked how a player knows when it is time to return from a severe injury, Beckham emphasized that the process begins with “fear and anxiety,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, demonstrating his concern for his teammate.

“You know, the only thing that I’ve said is there’s going to be that bit of fear and anxiety,” Beckham said. “And it’s a natural thing. He looks great. But deep down inside, it’s a decision for him because at the end of the day, let’s say something were to happen again that isn’t good, he’s the one who’s affected. And then his career is then not necessarily in his hands. Teams get to make a decision about keeping you, and then things could go wrong.”

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Beckham’s advice to Nabers

Nabers is looking to return after tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. Having overcome torn ACLs and other significant injuries himself, Beckham was asked to reflect on what his teammate is currently experiencing.

Malik Nabers wide receiver of the New York Giants

“So, my advice for him is like when you are ready, and you feel it, that’s when you come back,” Beckham continued. “But at the same point in time, you’re not going to feel like your one thousand percent self until some point in the early, middle of the season. It’s just something that takes time. He’s done a great job with his rehab. And whatever decision he makes, everybody in here is going to stand behind him. And I think we’re all excited to have him back.”

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At any rate, Nabers is listed as questionable for New York‘s Week 1 contest against the Cowboys on Sunday, as it remains to be seen whether he makes his return. However, the Giants expect him to return later, as they keep him in mind.

Nabers eager to return

Nabers said he wants to play and has been itching to get on the field since he tore his right ACL last September, though the final decision to play ultimately rests with him. He had 18 receptions for 271 yards in 2025 following a smashing debut as a rookie, in which he posted 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.