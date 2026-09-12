NY Giants, John Harbaugh officially announce two important roster moves ahead of Week 1 game vs Cowboys

The New York Giants have officially made two practice squad elevations ahead of their highly anticipated Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, bringing wide receiver Braxton Berrios and linebacker Malik Harrison up for Sunday night’s game at MetLife Stadium. The moves give John Harbaugh two additional veteran options as the Giants prepare for their first regular-season game of the 2026 season.

Berrios’ elevation was expected given his experience as a return specialist and his potential role in helping the Giants replace some of the production they have lost on special teams. Harrison, meanwhile, represents a more intriguing development after joining New York’s practice squad just over a week ago. The veteran linebacker now gets his first opportunity to suit up for the Giants in a regular-season game.

Harrison signed with the Giants on September 3 after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the expectation that he could contribute quickly. The seven-year veteran arrived with considerable NFL experience, having recorded 215 career tackles and made 43 starts. Now, just days after joining the practice squad, he has been elevated for the Cowboys game and could immediately become part of Harbaugh’s defensive rotation.

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Malik Harrison gets his opportunity with the Giants

Harrison’s arrival was initially viewed as a depth move that could eventually give the Giants another experienced option at linebacker. His signing came with the clear intention of having him contribute early, and Sunday’s elevation suggests New York is already willing to see what he can provide in a meaningful game.

The veteran linebacker brings experience that could be valuable for a Giants defense facing a talented Cowboys offense in primetime. With 43 career starts under his belt, Harrison has already demonstrated that he can handle a significant role at the NFL level. His familiarity with the physical demands of the position could allow New York to use him sooner than originally expected.

For Harrison, this is an important opportunity to make an immediate impression on Harbaugh and the Giants’ coaching staff. He went from becoming a free agent after his release from Pittsburgh to joining New York’s practice squad on September 3, and now he will be active for the season opener. If he performs well against Dallas, his role with the Giants could grow quickly as the season progresses.