NY Giants get positive Malik Nabers’ injury update for game vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers has taken another important step toward potentially making his 2026 season debut against the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants star wide receiver has walked onto the field for his pregame warmups, giving fans another reason to believe he could be preparing to play despite remaining an uncertain game-time decision. Then, he was officially listed as active.

Dan Duggan provided the first update as Nabers arrived on the field, noting that the receiver was already wearing his cleats. “Malik Nabers watch: He just walked onto the field wearing cleats. Stay tuned for more as this story develops.”

That was followed by another update from Art Stapleton, who confirmed that Nabers had begun working with the training staff. “Malik Nabers is on the field beginning to go through paces here with training staff. He is wearing cleats – might be something, might not be something.” While neither update confirms that Nabers will play, seeing him on the field and participating in his pregame routine is certainly worth watching.

Advertisement

Malik Nabers took the field for warmups and will play vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers will play vs Cowboys as the Giants officially announced he’s active for the season opener. His presence in pregame warmups meant he has been cleared.

The receiver has been dealing with the aftermath of a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered last season. He has practiced fully during the week and has taken contact, but Nabers has repeatedly made it clear that he does not want to jeopardize his long-term career by returning before he feels ready.

Connor Hughes mentioned: “Lots of stretching for Nabers right now using a resistance band. A trainer just walked away from Malik Nabers with two thumbs up.” Undoubtedly, the pregame warmups were key for the decision