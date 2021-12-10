Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen opened up on Tom Brady and his team's sense of urgency ahead of the clash vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out what he said.

Not so long ago, it seemed like the AFC East was the Buffalo Bills' to lose. But as it happens in the NFL, one tough stretch can change everything in a matter of seconds. And, following their loss to the New England Patriots, they could be playing catch-up until the end of the season.

The Bills' dominant defense and their explosive offense weren't enough to keep them afloat over the past seven weeks. They won just three out of seven games and are no longer in control of their destiny.

That's why their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be such a tough test for Sean McDermott's team, especially considering they've only been able to beat a team with a record over .500 this season.

Josh Allen Lauds Tom Brady's Ability To Read Defenses Before The Snap

More than that, Allen knows that going against Tom Brady is a huge challenge, as he recently explained what makes him such a unique player and one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever lace them up:

“He’s undeniably the greatest of all time. On top of that, he’s a great human being,” Allen told the media. “But in terms of mechanics and how he plays the game, he’s been able to win from within the pocket his entire career. He’s able to decipher defenses before the snap, and he’s able to make quick adjustments right after the snap.”

Allen Says Bills Aren't In Panic Mode

Praises aside, Allen still trusts his team's ability to get over the hump and get the win over the Buccaneers. He says that the team is looking forward to the challenge but shut down the narrative of any panic in the locker room:

“We’re extremely hungry,” Allen said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think there obviously is a sense of urgency of what we need to do. But there’s no panic in our locker room. We’re extremely united right now with what we need to do. We’ve had a couple of really good days of practice and walkthroughs and we’re looking forward to going out there and getting a chance to play against the defending world champs and arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.”

The Bills have one of the most balanced squads in the league and a young, talented QB leading the way. They can still catch the Pats at the top of the division but they need to approach all remaining regular-season games with a playoff mindset.