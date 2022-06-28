There are some moments in sports that are hard to forget, specially for the ones who lived them in first person. That is the case of Josh Allen, Bills' quarterback, that still remembers the coin toss loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL season that determined the way the game ended.

The 2022 NFL season was really special for some teams, but forgettable for another. At the Playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs made a perfect run in overtime against the Buffalo Bills who, in spite of a great game by Josh Allen, couldn't figh again the coin toss that gave their rivals a slight advantage at the end.

After an unbelievable fourth quarter in the Divisional round, Bills and Chiefs went to overtime to decide which team would go to the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately for Buffalo, the coin toss gave Kansas City the first drive in OT and Patrick Mahomes led them straight to de victory.

This moment was ice cold water for Josh Allen and the Bills. As the rulebook says, the team that wins the coin toss in overtime will have the first drive and if they score a touchdown, the game is over. It is a controversial theme, but in that moment there was nothing else to do for Buffalo and they had to accept the defeat.

Josh Allen can't forget the coin toss loss

"Up to that point, I think I was 9-0 throughout the season. In our production meeting, it was jinxed, and I was 0-for-2 in that game," Allen said to Pro Football Talk. "They brought up that stat, you're 9-0. ... I go 0-2 on coin tosses that game. I switched it up, I went heads first and then I went tails at the end, and it was obviously flip-flopped."

"To be a part of it is great, but to be on the losing end of it is not so great. It doesn't make me feel any better when someone comes up and says, 'That was the greatest game I've ever seen.' It's like, we lost", said the quarterback.