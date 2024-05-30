Now that he's a part of the Green Bay Packers family, star running back Josh Jacobs also wanted to bring Davante Adams back with him to Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers once had one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League. However, Davante Adams wanted to take his talents to Sin City and reunite with his college friend, Derek Carr.

With Carr out of the Las Vegas Raiders and the team struggling, some speculated that he could force his way out of the team as well. Some even said he was a target for the New York Jets.

Adams shut down the rumors and doubled down on his commitment to the Raiders. Even so, that didn’t stop new Packers RB Josh Jacobs from trying to get him to Lambeau Field.

Josh Jacobs Tried To Bring Davante Adams Back To Green Bay

“I sent him the little eyes emoji. I said, ‘You thinking about coming back?’ But man, he loved it,” the veteran running back said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders

Adams Praises Jordan Love

This isn’t the first time that fans have dreamt about having Adams back on the team. A couple of weeks ago, he raved about Jordan Love and admitted that he would’ve liked to play with him:

“In hindsight, like we talked about, the kid is a fucking baller, man. I’m so happy for him,” Adams told Maxx Crosby on his podcast. “I haven’t had the chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point ‘I definitely don’t regret changing, but I’m super proud of what you’ve done. If there was a way I could pull you over here and drag you with me that would have been cool too.’ Because, obviously, we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don’t regret what I did, but, at the same time, it’s definitely you look back on it like ‘damn that boy kind of balling right now.’”

Even so, Adams and Raiders players seem to be quite high on Antonio Pierce, and it doesn’t seem like he has any intention whatsoever of getting back to Wisconsin, at least for the time being.