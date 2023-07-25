Justin Herbert's salary at Chargers: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

Justin Herbert is now the highest-paid NFL quarterback after signing a lucrative contract extension. How much does the Los Angeles Chargers player make per hour, day, week, month, and year under his new deal?

Quarterbacks are getting paid. Players such as Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, or Jalen Hurts have agreed to terms with their teams for a contract extension, and Justin Herbert is the latest name to join this list.

On Monday, Herbert became the highest-paid quarterback in the league. The Chargers see a bright future with him leading the offense, so they decided to offer him a deal he couldn’t reject.

Justin Herbert’s salary at the Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert signed a contract extension with the Chargers on Monday. He agreed to terms for a five-year, $262.5 million deal, which makes him the best-paid quarterback in the NFL, surpassing the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

How much does Justin Herbert make a week?

With this contract extension, Justin Herbert’s money average per year is $52.5 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the quarterback makes $4.375 million a month. That would make it $1.09 million a week; $156,250 a day; $6,510 an hour; $108.5 a minute; or $1.80 a second.