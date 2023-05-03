With Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson getting lucrative contract extensions this offseason, many wonder how their new deals will impact other quarterbacks in the league, including Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Oregon product hasn’t let them down so far. The team has already exercised his fifth-year option, but will have to discuss about an extension at some point.

Of course, many believe the recent deals signed by the Ravens and Eagles with their respective quarterbacks could influence the terms of Herbert’s future contract, but general manager Tom Telesco says they won’t.

Tom Telesco says Hurts, Jackson’s contracts won’t be blueprints for Herbert

“Any time there is a contract signed at that position, yeah, it’s going to come up in conversation,” Telesco told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via ProFootballTalk. “I wouldn’t say there is any quarterback contract out there that is a blueprint. I wouldn’t say that at all.

“But, like anything else, there’ll be contracts that’ll be talked about. We’ll cherry-pick some things out of that contract we like. The agent will cherry-pick some things out of that contract that he likes. In the end, we’ll get to a compromise at some point, something that works for everybody. That’s what we’ll do here. I don’t really have a timeframe for it, to be honest with you, but we’ll get there.”

Herbert has done better than predicted since taking the Chargers’ offensive reins, but he still has a lot to prove before signing a lucrative extension. This season could be very telling for his future in LA.