Money is moving all around the NFL, and Justin Herbert is aware of it. As he approaches the final years of his rookie deal, the quarterback is poised to join the league’s highest-paid players with a lucrative contract that the Los Angeles Chargers are set to offer him soon.

Justin Herbert entered the league in 2020 as one of the best prospects of that year’s NFL Draft class. The Chargers really wanted an elite quarterback to lead their offense, and he has lived up to those expectations so far.

Herbert still has two years left in his rookie deal (with the fifth-year option). However, the Chargers are already thinking about a contract extension for the former 6th-overall pick, and this deal could make him one of the best-paid players in the entire league.

Chargers are set to offer Justin Herbert an irresistible contract extension

The Los Angeles Chargers really needed a solid quarterback two years ago. Phillip Rivers left in 2019, so the team took the decision of drafting Justing Herbert, one of the best prospects of the class.

Tyrod Taylor was the starter back then, but Herbert quickly stole his job. Justin’s performance in 2020 was so good that he was named Rookie of the Year, proving that the Chargers were right by drafting him with the 6th-overall pick.

Three years later, the Chargers are already thinking about a contract extension for their quarterback. Herbert is linked to the team until 2024 under his rookie contract, but Los Angeles want to make him feel more comfortable by offering him a contract extension soon.

“They’ve done such a great job of taking care of us and my message really hasn’t changed,” Herbert said about his contract extension, via Thiry. “It’s been an honor to be a part of this team. It’s great to come to events like this and whatever happens, happens and it’s out of my control at this point.”

According to NFL Media, the Chargers could make Herbert one of the highest-paid players in the league. Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens) earned $255 million-plus contracts this offseason, and now it seems like the former Oregon player will join them soon.