The Cleveland Browns weren’t so high on Kareem Hunt in his final season with the team. But now that Nick Chubb is out for the year, they need to give Deshaun Watson another helping hand.

Hunt wanted a bigger role, which wasn’t going to be given to him with Chubb in town. He didn’t sign with any other team, which is why there are some concerns about his current condition.

With that in mind, the Browns brought him in for a visit, but unlike what happens with other proven NFL veterans, they also got him to actually try out and prove what he’s still capable of.

Browns Work Out Kareem Hunt

“Hunt, who spent four seasons in Cleveland, is the only player the Browns brought in on Tuesday, the day after a Monday night loss to the Steelers that was compounded by the season-ending knee injury suffered by running back Nick Chubb. He was not signed, yet,” reported Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Of course, nothing is imminent, and Hunt continues to be a free agent, but this seems like a step in the right direction for the former Kansas City Chiefs running back.

Even so, Kevin Stefanski confirmed they’ll roll with Jerome Ford for the time being, but that can always change if he’s not up to the task and fails to find the same success he found in Week 2.