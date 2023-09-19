The Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb in their divisional clash vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’ll miss the remainder of the season. Notably, that wasn’t the only loss they could’ve suffered on Monday night.

Star QB Deshaun Watson wasn’t at his best, and he took it on his rivals and even the officials, being called for two personal fouls after blatantly grabbing defenders by the facemask.

On top of that, Watson shoved an official in the sidelines, which is a clear violation of the NFL’s rulebook, and led some people to think he would’ve been suspended for at least one game.

Deshaun Watson Avoids Suspension

However, it seems like the former Houston Texans star is officially in the clear, as the NFL decided not to take any action because the referees didn’t actually sanction him in-game. That’s not what the rulebook states:

“Under no circumstance is a player allowed to shove, push, or strike an official in an offensive, disrespectful, or unsportsmanlike manner. The player shall be disqualified from the game, and any such action must be reported to the Commissioner.”

Still, this wasn’t common coming from a usually-calmed player like Watson. Then again, the league won’t want his to become a trend, and they’ll have to make an example out of the next payer who breaks this rule.