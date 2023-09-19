The Cleveland Browns were dealt a massive blow during their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If losing to a divisional rival wasn’t bad enough, losing a star like Nick Chubb is a real catastrophe.

Chubb suffered a brutal hit from Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick, and the images were so gruesome that ESPN didn’t even show the replay. He’s going to miss the whole season, and maybe even further.

With that in mind, Browns GM Andrew Berry needs to leave no stone unturned to try and get a replacement. Jerome Ford did well stepping up, but they might still need to dig deep into the NFL trade market or free agency to add more depth.

Potential Replacements For Nick Chubb

3. Kareem Hunt: Kareem Hunt had a decent stint with the team, but they decided not to bring him back this offseason. He wanted a bigger role, and now that Chubb is no longer in the picture, he might finally get it, and he’s still unsigned.

2. Elijah Mitchell: Elijah Mitchell broke out as a very good running back before injuries held him back. He’s still been productive, but with Christian McCaffrey healthy, the San Francisco 49ers might let him go at a reasonable price.

1. Cam Akers: The Los Angeles Rams didn’t activate Cam Akers on Sunday, and HC Sean McVay made it clear that they don’t want him on the team anymore. That might be due to disciplinary issues, but the talent is there, and he should be very easy to get.