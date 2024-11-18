Lions News: HC Dan Campbell makes something clear about Jared Goff's performance vs Jaguars

After the dominant victory of the Detroit Lions over the Jacksonville Jaguars, HC Dan Campbell knows the kind of player Jared Goff is.

The dominant run of the Detroit Lions this season in the NFL resulted in one of the most decisive victories of Week 11. The victim? Doug Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars, with a final score of 52-6. Jared Goff proved why he is one of the most talented QBs in the league, and his head coach, Dan Campbell, made that abundantly clear.

Last week, the Lions secured a narrow victory over the Texans, with Goff throwing five interceptions—one of his weakest performances of the season. However, his redemption came in a standout performance against Jacksonville at Ford Field.

Dan Campbell has always known about the remarkable talent Goff possesses, and he made it clear after the game when speaking to the media: “He continues to play at a high level. I mentioned this just a minute ago. There’s a ton of things I appreciate about him, but one of them is that, whatever it was or wasn’t last week – and I said this, he didn’t play a bad game. Those circumstances and what went down were just, I mean, it was bizarre.”

He also emphasized the confidence he has in his QB, regardless of the performances: “I thought Goff was outstanding, once again. And so no, I’m not surprised. That’s the type of player we have, and that’s the type of football he’s been playing, for a while now. So, he’s a stud.”

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The dominant victory of the Lions over the Jaguars has secured a 9-1 record so far this season. This positions them as a serious contender for the long-awaited Super Bowl.

Jared Goff shows excitement about his team’s performance

Jared Goff showcased his full brilliance once again in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and couldn’t hide his excitement after the match. When speaking with the media, he expressed satisfaction with how perfectly his offense is functioning.

“We were moving the ball pretty good. I thought our run game was really good, our pass game obviously was pretty good too – everything’s working. It felt as if (Offensive Coordinator) Ben (Johnson) could kind of call anything, and we were going to make it work. Our guys showed up today,” the QB stated.

Additionally, he made it clear that his previous performance against the Texans is now behind him: “Last week was tough, but I was confident in the way that I played, and what I knew had happened, and what went wrong, and what to fix, and all the things. So, I wasn’t dwelling on that. I knew I had to come out today and pick up where I left off and then just keep on going, and those guys rally behind me and distribute it to them as well as I could.”

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions waves to fans after the Lions defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 52-6, at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Lions upcoming matches

With the primary goal of continuing their dominant run in the NFL, Campbell’s Lions will have to face a series of tough matchups that will ultimately determine what this Detroit team is capable of this season:

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd