Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opened up on Aaron Rodger's future with the franchise and in the National Football League. Review his comments here.

The Green Bay Packers' season came to an early end again, this time even earlier than expected. Aaron Rodgers' team failed to reach the NFC Championship Game and was upset at home once again.

Rodgers and Davante Adams had posted pics of Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' before the start of the season, letting it be known that this might as well be their final season at Lambeau Field.

And now that the campaign has ended and they went home empty-handed, speculation rose once again. Is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time ready to retire? Will he be back with the Packers?

Matt LaFleur Says Packers Are Hopeful Aaron Rodgers Will Be Back

Per Green Bay's HC Matt LaFleur, there's not even a debate' within the organization or coaching staff: They want Aaron Rodgers back and is the guy they feel can lead them to success:

“I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time. I think we’re all a little numb to the situation right now,” LaFleur told the media, per ProFootballTalk. “But we’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year, obviously. I mean, this guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team. And so, I want to be respectful of his process — whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself. And certainly, we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire.”

Rodgers Isn't Sure About His Future

Following another tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the legendary gunslinger talked deep about his future and how he'll take a lot of time to make his decision on whether he'll come back, play for another team, or retire:

"I did not think we'd be talking about this after this game," Rodgers said after the game. "I'm going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision, obviously before free agency or anything kind of gets going on that front."

"There's a lot of decisions to be made," he added. "There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air. Definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go. But I'll have conversations with [Packers GM Brian Gutekunst] the next week or so and get a little more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this."

The Packers have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers leading their offense for the past two decades or so and only have two Super Bowls to show for it, so we can only imagine how the team would plummet without their HoF quarterback behind center next season.